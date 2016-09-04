As a follow up to my recent article on a waterbus system I wish to offer another easy and affordable alternative to the present foot/cycle paths that follow the new dual carriageway through Yeroskipou to the final dual carriageway roundabout. From there it turns left and continues up to the old airport road to the Eleas golf course, from which, there is no footpath or cycle path to the airport, only a poorly lit road?

The pedestrians and cyclists who are situated directly adjacent to the lorries, coaches, taxis, private cars and motor bikes receive no protection from the emissions given off by the exhaust fumes and engine noises which can be very heavy at times! Manny cyclists do not even use the cycle paths, instead they use the road since when they come to a junction on the cycle paths they have to dismount due to the kerbs not being sloped to allow the cyclists to cross a side road without dismounting!

There are now plans in hand by the Yeroskipou municipality to commercialize the sea front area by making the road along the sea front a pedestrian only area with car parking areas inland of the existing road.

The sensible solution would be to build a foot and cycle path from the Phaethon Hotel (the last hotel of the line of sea front hotels in the Yeroskipou Resort) and place the paths from this last hotel eastward along the sea shore to the end of the airport perimeter fence and then around the perimeter fence to the airport terminal.

This route would offer a straight continuation of the Paphos sea front hotels footpaths onto the Yeroskipou sea front from which it will continue directly onto the airport?

All this final path will need is a cycle path of a tarmac material coloured red, as per the existing paths, and a footpath of a similar tarmac material coloured in blue?

The lighting could be of a low level lighting situated at ground level (protected by heavy plated glass) and a handful of passenger shelters/seats for passenger protection and rest when taking the shortened walk to the airport in the hot midday sun.

It will also offer a noise and emission gas free walk with a panoramic view of the blue Mediterranean and the occasional day boat and large passenger ship that pass by the airport. There are also the aeroplanes that pass low overhead as an added attraction as they land/take off from Paphos International airport.

The space required for this project and the benefits it would bring far outweigh the minimal costs and the short time required to complete such an attractive solution.

D. J. Slimin, C.Eng, MRINA, Retired, Paphos