The highest level of professional care

For some months now I have been attending the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre in Nicosia and I wish to express my deepest admiration for the high level of professional care that it offers to its patients.

From the guards on the front door to the most senior of consultants, the staff go about their duties in a positive, cheerful and supportive manner even in the face of the most difficult circumstances.

Cancer is a challenging illness for anyone to face and different people react in different ways but the staff keep up their affirmative manner despite complaints and negative attitudes.

I am convinced that the medical care offered at the centre is of the highest standard and that I would be hard pressed to receive better care anywhere else in the world. It is an asset of which all of us here in Cyprus should be very proud.

I am also hugely impressed by the amazing care offered by the Pasykaf organisation.

They have given me wonderful support right from the start of my treatment, even before I became an official member. They have been a tower of strength to me and my family and a visit is like a visit from an old friend.

Together, the oncology centre and Pasykaf have made a difficult time a lot easier to face and I thank them both from the bottom of my heart.

SH, Nicosia