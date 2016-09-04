All-inclusive hotels doing no favours to the economy

To all the hoteliers that have the famous all-inclusive guests held captive in their hotels. Why don’t they promote excursions and using taverns and bars away from the hotel? I can’t think of a good reason not to recommend a trip outside of the hotel.

When guests leave the hotel they are not eating and drinking ‘free’ food and drink the hotel provides? Or am I missing something?

The guests see`s nothing of this beautiful island and spend no money as the local economy suffers.

No cash flow means no profit equals no tips and fewer jobs. How many small restaurants, bars, taverns, gift shops, cafe`s not to mention shopkeepers, and even taxis are now facing closure?

Instead you now have hotels full 24/7 with drinking ‘tourists’ that bring nothing to the economy and fill the hotel bedrooms to the point where ‘proper tourists’ can’t even book a room.

John R Crane, via email