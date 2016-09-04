Wouldn’t it be nice…

September 4th, 2016

I am a friend on Facebook with a Turkish Cypriot who recently wrote: “Just landed in Larnaca. Walked down to passport control. The officer in the box said something in Greek as I gave my passport to her. I said: ‘excuse me?’ And she repeated her utterance. As I said: ‘sorry I don’t understand…’ she took my passport to check it, then raised her eyebrows in a disapproving manner.

“Then she pushed the passport with her index finger under the slot, having a disgusted look on her face and said ‘this is a Cypriot passport and you don’t know Greek?’

“To be honest, she caught me off guard and I could only say: ‘no, I don’t. Do I have to?’ She shrugged, keeping the same disgusted face. I took my passport and walked away. Then, later I thought, wouldn’t it be nice for the officers who serve the public – officially Cypriots – to be competent in ALL OFFICIAL languages of the Republic? Food for thought…”

FG, Nicosia, vis email

