An extravaganza of escapism

Summer is over (officially, that is; not in terms of temperature) and it’s all about getting back to work, back to school and back to the grindstone. Which is rather discouraging, especially when it still feels like you should be at the beach, on a lilo, with a cocktail in hand. But MIX FM are – to use an Americanism – feeling your pain: they’re giving you the chance to relive the last, halcyon days of the season at the appropriately named Flying Away Festival… because isn’t that where we all wish we really were: escaping it all?

An annual event, the Flying Away Festival will be providing a three-day respite from the stresses of early September, promising an “uplifting experience that gets you in the mood” (for what, we’re not quite sure, but it’s worth a try!). The festival has been running since 2009 when 12 local artists – exhibiting handmade jewellery, paintings, digital art, and illustration – and eight DJs banded together to showcase their work in a one-day event which included, memorably, “a live fire show and live music with bongos”!

These days, of course, the event is considerably larger, and now runs under the auspices of one of the island’s premier radio stations (MIX FM) and takes place at the Orfeas Stadium in Nicosia. But the principle has remained the same over the succeeding iterations: a festival that combines the best art and music the region has to offer. “Already,” say organisers, with a note of breathless anticipation, “150 artists are feverishly preparing to exhibit their works and their creations in specially equipped shops, while dozens of musicians and performers from both Cyprus and abroad are rehearsing their programme…”

Who could fail to be moved by such zealousness? The implication is clear: while you’re struggling in to work each day after a wonderful summer break, hundreds of diligent artists – “In addition to admiring their art, you will be able to finally acquire that vintage furniture you dreamed of, or the perfect table that matches your living room, along with unique fashion pieces and accessories missing from your wardrobe, and much more” – and musicians are enthusiastically preparing to entertain and enthral in this three-day extravaganza of escapism…

Of course, while the artistic elements of the proceedings guarantee a colourfully creative experience for all attendees, it’s the bands that are the big draw: with a live link from MIX FM throughout, this is an event that’s primarily about the music, and innumerable well-known performers from Cyprus and Greece will be taking to the stage over the three days of the festival.

Friday September 9 sees local alternative rock band AtoutAleme “fusing blues music with elements of Eastern culture and lyrics which attempt to put in perspective the social problems of ordinary people as well as to criticise any form of suppression”, followed by the much-lauded master of Greek indie-pop scene Monsieur Minimal (known for his singles Silk and Love is a Circle, as well as his three best-selling albums Lollipop, Pasta Flora and Minimal to Maximal) and the Athens-based band The Burger Project, coming off three successful tours in Germany, gigs in Italy and club dates in London’s Notting Hill Arts Club and Favela Chic.

Saturday night brings us the rock rhythms of local group Making on Tour, along with five-member psychedelic Greek rock band Cyanna Mercury (whose debut album Archetypes is due for release in November), and Philippos Pliatsikas, ex-composer, lyricist, and lead singer of renowned Greek band Pyx Lax, whose solo career has seen the release of the best-selling album Prosochii sto Keno and the song Pou na Pame flying up the charts.

The last day of the festival, Sunday September 11, encapsulates the true spirit of Flying Away, with a surfeit of reggae and funk that’s designed to engender a true chillout mood prior to the start of a new working week. First up is Mr Pacman, spinning dub-reggae and funk, followed by the “jamming beats of Austrian group Funky Notes” and the seven-member ska reggae band Locomondo, before the entire event closes with local DJ Portiero winding things down with his special brand of laid back reggae.

The Flying Away Festival

At the Orfeas Stadium in Nicosia from September 9 to 11, opening each day at 6pm. Tickets cost €5 per day (under 15s go free, under 17s must be accompanied by an adult) and can be bought on the door. For more information, visit http://www.mixfmradio.com, email marketing@mixfmradio.com or call 22 744300