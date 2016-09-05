Cannabis bust in Ayia Napa

September 5th, 2016

A Nicosia man was arrested in Ayia Napa for possession of cannabis after his car was pulled over and searched on Sunday afternoon.

Famagusta drug squad officers stopped and searched the 36-year-old in his vehicle at around 5pm, finding 29.5 grams of the drug in his possession.

Following his arrest, a further search of a residence he keeps in Famagusta district led to the discovery of a further half a gram of cannabis, while a search of his Nicosia house turned up nothing incriminating.

The man is being held while police continue investigations.

 

