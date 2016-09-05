Commercial court ‘necessary’ for service providers like Cyprus

The government is looking into setting up a commercial court, which would be good for Cyprus, a country that provides services, Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said on Monday.

The minister discussed the matter with the president and members of the supreme court.

The meeting concluded that a commercial court was necessary to ensure fast dispensation of justice and contribute to economic development.

“Cyprus is a service provider and this kind of court is necessary to quickly give solutions to cases related to the commercial sector, on which we place special emphasis,” Nicolaou said. “The operation of such a court was one of the suggestions of the president, which the supreme court judges had endorsed.”

The supreme court on Monday authorised two judges to review the matter with the aim of hiring an expert who would prepare the necessary legislation and regulations.

The aim was to complete the project by the end of 2016, the minister said.

“We can say that from 2017 we will have a study concerning the operation of a separate commercial court,” he said.