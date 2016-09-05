Dead fish wash up on north beach

Thousands of fish, particularly mullet, are washing up on a beach near occupied Vokolidha in the north, and more found floating at the edges of a small lake near Galateia in the same area, according to reports in the Turkish Cypriot press on Monday.

Reports said the lake water had turned reddish and suggested it was because it was polluted but ‘local authorities’ denied this though conceding that tests had not been done on it yet. They said it was possibly due to reduction of oxygenation in the lake water. Kibris said that residents in the area of the lake near to the beach were concerned.

When it came to the fish on the beach, the local ‘mayor’ said the water there had been tested and it was not the reason the fish had died, he said. He criticised the media for suggesting the seawater was polluted when it was not true, according to Afrika.