Del Potro into quarters after Thiem retires

September 5th, 2016 Sport, Tennis, US Open 0 comments

Juan Martin del Potro’s summer renaissance continued on Monday as the unseeded Argentine advanced into the U.S. Open quarter-finals when Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem quit their match with an injury.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, whose career has been interrupted by a string of wrist surgeries and needed a wild card to get into the year’s last grand slam, has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the last eight without dropping a set.

The towering Argentine’s path was made a little easier when Thiem retired with an apparent knee injury trailing 6-3 3-2.

Del Potro will now await the winner between third seed Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko.

In early women’s action on Monday, fifth-seeded Simona Halep beat 11th-seeded Spanish rival Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Romanian was broken serving for the match at 5-4 but she broke right back, and after falling behind 0-30 in the 11th game swept the last four points in a row to end it.

Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows last year, edged ahead in her rivalry with Suarez Navarro, now leading their head-to-head series 6-5.

The in-form Halep, a three-time winner this year who owns a 23-3 record dating back to start of French Open, will play either top-seeded Serena Williams or unseeded Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in the quarters.

The Romanian is bracing for a probable showdown with world number one Williams.

“The next round will be a very tough one, so I want to enjoy this victory today,” said Halep.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close