Del Potro into quarters after Thiem retires

Juan Martin del Potro’s summer renaissance continued on Monday as the unseeded Argentine advanced into the U.S. Open quarter-finals when Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem quit their match with an injury.

Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open winner, whose career has been interrupted by a string of wrist surgeries and needed a wild card to get into the year’s last grand slam, has made the most of his opportunity by reaching the last eight without dropping a set.

The towering Argentine’s path was made a little easier when Thiem retired with an apparent knee injury trailing 6-3 3-2.

Del Potro will now await the winner between third seed Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko.

In early women’s action on Monday, fifth-seeded Simona Halep beat 11th-seeded Spanish rival Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Romanian was broken serving for the match at 5-4 but she broke right back, and after falling behind 0-30 in the 11th game swept the last four points in a row to end it.

Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows last year, edged ahead in her rivalry with Suarez Navarro, now leading their head-to-head series 6-5.

The in-form Halep, a three-time winner this year who owns a 23-3 record dating back to start of French Open, will play either top-seeded Serena Williams or unseeded Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in the quarters.

The Romanian is bracing for a probable showdown with world number one Williams.

“The next round will be a very tough one, so I want to enjoy this victory today,” said Halep.