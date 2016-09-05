Film review: Ben Hur **

Life is short, films are generally too long. Still, there are exceptions. I hate to say this, but the new Ben-Hur – the first major film version since the stodgy Old Hollywood epic that nabbed 11 Oscars in 1959 – should perhaps have been an hour longer, like its prize-winning predecessor, not because it’s great (it isn’t) but just to grow a little gravitas dramatically. Despite failing dismally at the US box-office, and despite being completely unnecessary, Ben-Hur is a watchable diversion – it’s just that it leaves little residue, playing like a greatest-hits reel from another, more substantial movie. It’s weightless.

Even the opening scene feels like a trailer, with Morgan Freeman’s fine familiar voice droning on about the Roman Empire over quick clips of Life in Judea around the time of Jesus (the reference isn’t accidental; the source is Lew Wallace’s devout 19th-century novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ). We even get a few seconds of chariot racing, though the famous chariot race – probably the reason why a remake was greenlit in the first place – isn’t for another 90 minutes. The plot is the same, with Jewish prince Judah Ben-Hur (Jack Huston) falling out with his Roman ‘brother’ Messala (Toby Kebbell), doing five years as a galley slave then coming home to best Messala in the chariot race, but everything feels truncated, superficial. The film wastes time on irrelevant asides, then rushes the big stuff.

One example: Judah discovers that his mother and sister, presumed dead, are in fact alive, but are now lepers – but he finds all this out on the eve of the big chariot race, so he quickly visits the leper colony, has an emotional reunion then shoots off again (“I’ll be back!”) and goes off to race (the 1959 version solved the problem by having his discovery precipitated by the race itself). Another example: the ending brings in Jesus, who’s been lurking on the fringes throughout, and belatedly tells His story in about five seconds, cutting straight from Gethsemane to Golgotha. The effect is anti-climactic, like a bad storyteller who’s in a rush to go home: ‘So then Jesus was crucified, and some miracles happened and they all lived happily ever after’.

Watching the old version again, it’s striking that it puts the chariot race at the two-thirds mark, with an hour still to go. This one does the more conventional thing, using the race as a big climactic set-piece – not a bad idea in theory yet somehow unhelpful, reducing the film to an action movie as opposed to a sprawling epic. Even the race itself is flawed, spectacular enough (Ben-Hur cost $100 million) but pitting BH against faceless opponents we don’t really care about – not to mention that the crucial moment, when Messala is violently prevented from killing our hero, seems to be muffed. Did his chariot hit something? Did Judah fight back? It happens too fast, and it shouldn’t.

One can go through the film, listing this or that misjudgment. Jesus is made over-explicit, not an ethereal presence like in the 1959 version but a supporting character who turns up proffering prophecies and words of wisdom (He doesn’t just give water to the tired and thirsty Judah, but also tells him: “You’ll do the same for me one day”). Our hero, in the hold of the slave ship, turns to the overseer and says, hilariously: “Please sir, there’s been a mistake”. Time is wasted on giving Messala a back-story and making Ben-Hur’s sister – who barely even features in the plot – a more dynamic character. One scene finds Esther, a.k.a. Mrs Hur, wearing what looks like a pair of white Chinos.

But the problem doesn’t lie in individual bad decisions. It’s the overall shape that’s wrong, put together without much conviction. The old Ben-Hur is a plodding slog, yet it has gravitas. It feels like the people who made it viewed this story (to cite the title of another Biblical epic) as the Greatest Story Ever Told. The people who made Ben-Hur 2.0, on the other hand, seem to view it as a flashy historical spectacle that’ll make a quick splash at the global multiplex, on the way to long-term oblivion.

As it turns out, even that reductive view was over-optimistic – though it’s hard to see why the film was such a flop. It’s not annoying, like Suicide Squad, or actively awful. There are clichés and implausible details, sure, but that’s only to be expected. I guess there’s no single explanation – just a case of a film that had no reason to exist, and turned out to be nothing special anyway. You watch the half-baked drama and expensive battle scenes, the Jesus sub-plot and Morgan Freeman in dreadlocks and kaftan, then the two hours are up and the movie’s over. Maybe it should’ve been three.

DIRECTED BY Timur Bekmambetov

STARRING Jack Huston, Toby Kebbell, Morgan Freeman

US 2016 125 mins