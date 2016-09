Jewellery and tobacco products of unknown value were stolen from a mini market in Paphos on Sunday night.

Between 11.58pm and 2.20am perpetrators gained entry to the building in the coastal Poseidon Avenue in Kato Paphos by forcing the aluminium entrance door open with a sharp object.

On the premises a CCTV system was installed which is being examined. Police also seized various objects from the scene to help them identify the burglars.