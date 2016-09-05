Paddling for life

While nobody in their right mind would choose the stand up paddle (SUP) board as their preferred vessel for anything other than a brief trip around Capo Bay, passionate seaman Costas Symeonides has made it his signature conveyance – paddling for 10 days and 700km from Crete to Cyprus in what can only be described as an epic fund-raising journey. With two lengthy SUP voyages already under his belt – the first in 2013 when he paddled the 80km from Paphos to Limassol in a mere 12 hours, raising €13,900 for Cyprus Red Cross; the second the following year, when he raised €35,000 for the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics in his 400km journey from Kastellorizo to Limassol – Costas is no stranger to the exigencies of travelling the seas under one’s own steam. But it’s the purpose of his trips, he says, which is the real crux of the matter… and what keeps him paddling ever onwards.

Album 1

“The next generation have always been close to my heart; while I was paddling from Crete to Cyprus I was thinking about the cause,” – his trip raised €33,000 for the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics – “and about setting the example, especially to children, that you can do anything if you try hard and don’t give up. Nothing is impossible,” he says with a smile.

Of course it helps that Costas is a passionate seaman: a sailing and windsurfing coach who has attended three Olympic Games in the past, the sea, he claims “is in my blood. It makes me feel free, and every day by the sea is a good day.”

One of the first people to bring stand up paddle boarding to Cyprus, Costas is a devotee of the sport: “It’s fun, especially in waves, or downwind, and in flat water it’s relaxing and good exercise. But paddling 700km is very different!” he exclaims, describing his epic journey from the north-east of Crete to Limassol, entitled ‘I paddle for life, I paddle for children’. “I knew that it would be very hard. I knew I would have train for almost eight-and-a-half months and would have to make many sacrifices. I never could resist a challenge.” And a challenge it certainly was, in more ways than one…

Setting off from Crete on August 19, Costas was immediately plagued by inclement weather. “Those first three days were the most difficult. The wind was strong, and there were waves of up to three metres pushing at me from three sides. The second day wasn’t quite as bad, but the current was forcing me to the south when I was trying to go east – it was very hard; my knees, my legs, everything was in pain, two of my fingernails were swollen and bloody from the pressure of the paddle. By the evening my body was in shock, I was physically exhausted, my muscles were screaming at me. So by the third day I knew not to push myself.”

On top of the exhaustion, Costas also had to cope with the worry over a broken engine on the accompanying boat which was under the captaincy of Evgeny Razumov, whom Costas describes as “an amazing guy. Evgeny had to make a very tough choice over whether to continue or not. In the end, he decided to carry on and take whatever happened on his shoulders – a difficult and brave decision for a captain to make. But then all seven members of the support crew were brilliant,” he nods, “from Pavlos Damianou who has been with me on all my seafaring adventures, to the captain’s daughter, the crewmen, the photographer and the physiotherapist. There were so many people who helped make this journey possible, and not just those on the boat…” It was this boat that Costas would retire to each night to eat and try and grab some sleep.

Irene Symeonides, Costas’ sister, was instrumental in creating media interest, rallying support and finding sponsorship; while the Forex company XM donated €10,000 to help make the journey possible. “So many people helped, so many people gave money – it helped me to keep going through those first days, knowing there was so much support. And by the fourth day, the worst was over,” Costas reveals.

“I think, by that point, my body had adapted – the same thing happened when I paddled from Kastellorizo, the body has to get used to what you’re putting it through. I was in pain, but then every day I was in pain: in my hands, legs, shoulders, my back – everywhere – but I never give up, I just kept at it.”

By the sixth day, Costas admits that the mental pressure was coming to bear. “I was extremely tired. I found myself looking at my watch all the time. This was the hardest time for my brain, my mind – it was a struggle to finish my 70km target each day. But then, by the eighth day, I was looking for the first sight of Cyprus… and at the very end of the day, about 16km out from Paphos, there it was… the crew were screaming with happiness; and I can’t describe how I felt to be almost home.”

By day nine, although contending with extreme physical pain, mentally things had begun to ease. “And on the final day I had my team of SUP students – nine in total, the youngest being 14 – all paddling with me from Pissouri to Limassol. It was incredible to have them there; I was so proud of them. And for the last two kilometres my ten-year-old son was on my board too, so when we all paddled into Atlantica Bay, I was really happy. All sorts of people – sponsors, friends, members of the support team and representatives of the Paediatric Centre – were waiting for us. It was an excellent welcome…”

And now, a week later? Well, having completed his epic journey, raised €33,000 for charity, and begun the long process of recovery, all Costas is looking forward to is a jolly good rest. “I’ll need another week before I begin to start sleeping properly,” he laughs. “I still can’t feel one of my toes, and my legs and hands are still painful. I think,” he concludes with a grin, “my body and mind really deserve a break…”

The Centre for Preventive Paediatrics is a non-profit organisation based in Limassol which offers universal prenatal and neonatal screening programmes free of charge to all expectant mothers and neonates. Donations to the Centre are always welcome, and you can join the Friends of the Centre of Preventive Paediatrics as a member for an annual fee of €20. For more information call 77772422 or 25 818787, info@cpp.org.cy, or visit www.cpp.org.cy