Suspect in custody in connection with drug possession and resisting arrest

Larnaca drug squad officers on Sunday evening apprehended a 19-year-old man for possession of cannabis and resisting arrest

The police pulled over the car the man was driving in Faneromeni avenue with 18 and 22-year-old passengers at around 6.30pm.

The 19-year-old in an attempt to escape, backed his car into a police vehicle before getting out and trying to run away unsuccessfully as he fell over.

Police say he dropped five packets wrapped in tissue paper found to contain a total of 22.5 grammes of cannabis.

They also reported that attempts to arrest him were initially met with resistance and an attack against one of their members.

He was finally apprehended and taken to the Larnaca drug squad offices where he was held. The other two persons in the car were released after questioning as nothing incriminating was found against them.

The 19-year-old along with the injured drug squad officer were transferred to Larnaca general hospital where they were provided with first aid and discharged.