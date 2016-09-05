Transport minister seeks speedy introduction of speed cameras

Transport minister Marios Demetriades said on Monday that speed cameras should be installed as soon as possible.

Speaking after a meeting with the Road Safety Council (RSC) he said that after he has consulted with the finance ministry, a meeting will take place to find a practical way to install the system, which will significantly contribute to the fight against road accidents.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, the issues of the renewal of driving licenses for people over 70 years and the monitoring of driver training schools were also discussed.

The minister said a bill was being prepared on the supervision of driving schools as existing legislation dated back to the 1960s.

The subject of driver’s theory tests was also brought up as a decision has been made for their assignment to the private sector, with the minister expressing confidence that tenders would be launched over the next three months.

Nicolaou said a study prepared on schools training road safety violators had been tabled at the meeting. The school, which would be staffed by people from the private sector, would function under the supervision of the police. He noted that similar programmes implemented in other countries had yielded positive results.

Also discussed was the creation of a database of all traffic accidents that occur in the country. This data would allow the competent bodies to assess the causes of accidents and contribute to further measures to improve road safety.