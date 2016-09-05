Two arrested on suspicion of stealing moped

Two young men were arrested early Monday by Larnaca police when they were found to be armed with knives while riding a stolen moped.

The 19 and 20-year-old Larnaca residents were stopped on the moped at 2.15am as they were not wearing crash helmets. A search carried out revealed the older of the pair to be carrying a switch-blade with a 7.5cm blade and the younger a similar knife with a 7cm blade.

The 20-year-old, who was in control of the moped, was found not to have a driving licence or insurance and further investigations brought to light the fact that the moped was reported stolen on August 26.

The two were arrested and held pending further investigations.

