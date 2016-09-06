900 charged in six days for mobile use while driving

Just over nine hundred motorists were reported over a six-day period for driving while using their phones, police announced Tuesday.

Police say that as part of their continuous efforts to prevent and reduce traffic accidents and consolidate road safety awareness, they held a nationwide crackdown on hands free (mobile phone use) while driving between the August 28 and September 4.

During the campaign a total of 901 reports were made. Nicosia district police reported 347 instances, in Limassol the number was 171, in Larnaca 95, in Paphos 96, in Famagusta 25, in Morphou 18 while headquarters traffic officers booked a further 149.

Under Cyprus law it is illegal to be doing anything else with hands while driving. This means eating, drinking or even smoking while driving is punishable under the same law used to curb phone use.

There have been instances in Cyprus of motorists being reported for munching on a sandwich at the wheel.