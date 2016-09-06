An electric performance

Maestro Yiannis Hadjiloizou has invited the Maltese band Red Electrick to rock Curium Ancient Theatre like it has never been rocked before on Sunday.

The event, which is this year’s edition of the Maestro and Friends series, will see the band perform original songs as well as tribute covers to some of our greats, such as Prince, David Bowie and Michael Jackson. But that is not all, soprano Aliki Chrysochou and maestro Steven Mercurio will also join the performance.

Hadjiloizou created Maestro and Friends in 2010 with the concert Cyprus Peace Concert 1, during which the maestro conducted the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra at the historical terminal of the Nicosia International airport.

The idea behind these concerts is to “invite artists from different parts of the world and different musical backgrounds, setting up unique musical experiences for both performers and the public,” he said.

The locations and the dates on which these events take place are usually symbolic. So far Hadjiloizou has collaborated with the United Nations for the International Day of Peace and with UNFICYP for Remembrance Sunday, among others. He has hosted over 50 artists from over 30 countries.

This time the maestro is giving us all the chance to get up close to a band that will take us on a historical musical ride, while also bringing us up to today with their own original sounds.

Performances with Red Electrick came about with the collaboration of BPC International, a Malta-based Marketing Communications Agency. Over the last two years the agency has asked Hadjiloizou over to Malta on several occasions. With a feel for the country and its people Hadjiloizou got to work with “the amazingly talented Red Electrick, Temple Studios, as part of the Joseph Calleja concert, and the Farsons Beer Festival,” the maestro said.

So after rocking the Farsons Beer Festival in Malta, Hadjiloizou will introduce us to the five-man band that has been electrifying the musical stage since 2008, when they came crashing out with their debut single ‘The End of it All’. Strange name for a first single, but it was definitely not the end, it was only the beginning of a journey that is nowhere close to a finish.

The band’s sound is collectively influenced by both the bluesy swagger of 70s rock and a more contemporary sound that is bound to make us all move to the groove.

Joining the event will be soprano Chrysochou, who gained recognition after her audition on the seventh season of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013.

The British-Cypriot Soprano has performed in concerts as a soloist in numerous countries around the world, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Canary Islands, Greece, France and the UK.

Chrysochou recently released her debut album Reflections with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra at Limassol’s Marina. Hadjiloizou accompanied her on the piano for the big event.

Maestro Merurio, a Juilliard graduate, will also bring his musical talent to the stage. The internationally acclaimed conductor and composer, has conducted more than 45 different operas in seven different languages. He has also composed songs for chamber works and large orchestras, and has also created arrangements for a wide array of artists, including Andrea Bocelli, Placido Domingo, Fabio Armiliato, Carl Tanner, Ben Heppner, Bryn Terfel, Marcello Giordani, Secret Garden and Sting.

This edition of Maestro and Friends is supported by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO), the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), Emirates, and Cyprus Villages Traditional Houses.

Maestro and Friends

Yiannis Hadjiloizou hosts Red Electrick, Aliki Chrysochou and Steven Mercurio. September 11. Curium Ancient Theatre, Episkopi. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 77-777040