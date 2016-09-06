Anastasiades-Akinci to hold a new meeting today

President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will hold a new meeting today in the UN-controlled buffer zone, at the now defunct Nicosia international airport, in the framework of the current intensified round of the Cyprus peace talks, which will last until the 14th of September.

During the intensified round, which began on the 23rd of August, the two leaders will hold eight meetings with all chapters expected to be on the table.

In statements on Friday after the previous meeting he held with Akinci, President Anastasiades said that they held a “brainstorming” session on the chapters of territory and security and guarantees.

The discussion on the remaining meetings will extend to all issues, Anastasiades added. He noted that a possible meeting in New York between himself, Akinci and the UN Secretary General is a common occurrence. “It is not a tripartite meeting, but something that happens quite often” between the UN chief and the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus, he explained.

CNA