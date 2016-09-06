Ayia Napa seeks to break Syrtaki record

Ayia Napa municipality will attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records once more, this time for the biggest group to dance ‘Syrtaki’, a folk dance.

The municipality, which has been organising such events for a number of years, said on Tuesday that a large number of dancing groups have already expressed interest in this year’s event.

In 2007 the municipality succeeded in organising the world’s longest chain of Syrtaki dancers when 268 people danced to Zorbas but they later lost the title.

The event, which is under the auspices of volunteerism commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki, will take place on September 25 at 5pm at the Ayia Napa harbour area.

For more information and to express interest call 23 816307 or send an email to mariacultural@ayianapa.org.cy