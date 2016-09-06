Bulgarian man admits to 2015 Larnaca killing

A Bulgarian man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Larnaca to the killing of a Moldovan woman, who was found dead in a flat in the Mackenzie area in November last year.

Plamen Pelov, 32, admitted five charges including manslaughter, conspiracy, and theft in relation to the killing of Daniela Rosca, 36, in Tous Hane Street.

Following Pelov’s confession, the prosecution lawyer told the court that the accused would be used as a prosecution witness against two other defendants in the case.

The 32-year-old’s defence lawyer expressed the willingness and readiness of his client to testify as a prosecution witness.

The judge set October 4 as the date for hearing the summation of events and sentencing Pelov.

The two other defendants, Bulgarian Daniel Yordanov Slavchev, 31, and Panayiotis Alexandrou, 26, from Aradhippou, also face charges including manslaughter and conspiracy.

The pair deny all charges and their trial is due to begin on October 21.

Police were led to the other two after arresting Slavchev in June this year.

Pelov returned to Cyprus recently after hearing he was sought by police. He had left the country two days after the killing. Police issued a European arrest warrant prompting him to contact investigators from Bulgaria saying he would hand himself in, which he did on June 25.

Larnaca police were led by Slachev to a spot in the Koshi area where two mobile phones and an i-Pad belonging to Rosca had been buried.

A shirt, glove, and two passports were also discovered as well as clothes worn by Slavchev and Pelov on the day of the killing.

After his arrest, Slavchev told detectives that he and Pelov were acting on the instructions of Alexandrou who allegedly orchestrated the killing, believing Rosca had been involved in stealing €25,000 from his parents’ house after he had ended a relationship with her.

Slavchev and Pelov were allegedly given instructions to break into Rosca’s apartment and force her to hand over the money.

Slavchev claimed that on entering the flat, he saw Pelov, clad in a hood and gloves, holding a woman whose face he couldn’t make out, from behind.

He claimed he saw Pelov move the woman into another room, pushing her to the floor and repeatedly kicking her in the neck and back before using a shoelace, which he said he also touched, to tie the woman’s hands behind her back. He then pushed a pillow against her face to stop her from screaming.

According to Slavchev, the pair then took the mobile phones and i-Pad before fleeing the scene.

A detective told the court that cheek swabs taken from the Slavchev matched DNA found on the shoelace.