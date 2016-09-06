Designer specs stolen from Limassol shop

In the fifth such case in less than a year, hundreds of expensive pairs of glasses were stolen from a shop in the Ayios Nicolaos area of Limassol in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Ioannis Sotiriades of Limassol CID, the suspects may be from the same gang that carried out four previous raids on Limassol shops this year as their modus operandi seemed identical, with the culprits choosing shops selling branded items worth hundreds of thousands in total.

The burglars gained access to the building at 4.10am by shattering the glass front of the shop, the owner being informed of the violation by an alarm system through his mobile phone.

According to testimony obtained by the police, there were two perpetrators who escaped after stealing a car from the area.

The owner got to his shop ten minutes later to discover 400 pairs of glasses worth around €15,000 had been taken.

Police at the scene carrying out investigations obtained testimony that a thin man around 180cm in height wearing black clothing along with another of medium build roughly 165cm tall wearing a pair of jeans, a white shirt and cap were responsible for the break in.

In February, hundreds of designer sunglasses worth around €30,000 were stolen from a shop in Limassol after four men in a van drove it through the glass front. The same shop was robbed the previous November with thieves again stealing sunglasses worth tens of thousands. The merchandise was insured.

According to police reports, the February break in also occurred at around 4am. CCTV footage showed four men with their faces covered entering the shop after getting out of the van.

Reports at the time spoke of the alarm going off but that it took the perpetrators just over a minute to fill cardboard boxes that they had brought with them, which they loaded into the van, fleeing before the arrival of the police.