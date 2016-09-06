Film review: Finding Dory ***

By Preston Wilder

With hindsight, WALL-E in 2008 may have been the point when Pixar – the animation studio with the desk-lamp logo – decided their cartoons were getting too cerebral, and resolved to focus more on the core business of making films for kids. There have been classics since then, certainly (Up, Inside Out), but nothing as strange or ambitious as the scrappy little robot in a world of detritus. Andrew Stanton was the man behind WALL-E and now returns to Pixar eight years later, after a disastrous foray into live-action with John Carter in the interim – but Finding Dory is neither strange nor ambitious, albeit also not as numbingly bland as the kid-friendly likes of Cars 2.

This is a sequel to Finding Nemo with the roles reversed, i.e. the quest in this case isn’t a parent looking for their child but a child looking for her parents – though the title cutely implies that Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres in the English version) will also ‘find’ herself once she heals the childhood trauma of having been separated from mummy and daddy. The separation was probably inevitable, given that Dory has short-term memory loss and forgets things almost immediately; not only could she not find her way back as a child (or fish equivalent), she didn’t even know ‘back’ existed. Only years later, with the help of Marlin and the now-located Nemo, does she try to disprove Thomas Wolfe by crossing the ocean – hitching a ride on a turtle – and attempting to go home again.

Dory is a bit like the easily-distracted dog in Up (“squirrel!”), though the film as a whole is another variation on Toy Story. One of the differences from Finding Nemo is that most of the sequel takes place in the world of humans, the fish – like the toys, and indeed like small children in real life – trying to navigate an alien world where nothing’s been designed with them in mind. Their ace in the hole is Hank, a grumpy but obliging octopus who ferries Dory and Co. from place to place (he even drives a truck!) – and the film has an educational slant, teaching that octopi have three hearts, are adept at blending in with their surroundings and can even survive outside water, though probably not for the extended stretches shown in the movie.

Will kids like it? That’s always an impossible question, partly because the only sure sign that a child doesn’t like a cartoon is when they no longer want to watch it after the 25th time. The sole four-year-old at the screening I attended, dubbed into Greek unfortunately (the film, not the four-year-old), seemed a bit restless by the end – and I do wonder if Dory, who was popular comic relief in Nemo, might be too much of a weirdo to carry a film as the heroine. Her impulsive enthusiasm is appealing, and she comes off as ADHD which many kids can relate to, but short-term memory loss is more poignant for an adult viewer. Memories are the rocks we build our lives on, and their loss is incalculable; kids live more in the moment.

In any case, everyone can agree that the film looks good – this is not Spongebob Squarepants territory: the ocean is meticulously detailed, from floating plankton to rays of sunlight and shadows on coral – and capers fluidly from one mad encounter to another. There are two sea lions lounging on a rock, their lives so lazy that even when they dream they dream about lounging on a rock. There’s Becky the deranged-looking duck, a couple of goofy whales, a chatty oyster who wants to talk about his romantic disappointments (his heart was broken by a scallop), and so on and so forth. It’s not a million miles from Cars 2, but amusing enough.

Is there more? Probably. Almost at the end, Dory makes a heartfelt apology for her condition and is reassured that it’s okay, “you remembered in your own special way”. Is the film then a moral fable about accepting the disabled, and/or those who are different? I guess it depends on the emphasis. Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story could be described as a megalomaniac with schizophrenic tendencies, but that film was having too much fun to worry about real-world relevance; as Pixar seeks to find a middle way between outlandish masterpieces like WALL-E (which bore some kids) and fluffy juvenile sequels (which critics look down on), however, this kind of improving message makes a nice façade of seriousness that everyone can appreciate. Sugar-coated didacticism has worked for Disney for years – and Pixar, which of course has been owned by Disney since 2006, may be slowly growing more like its corporate parent. Feeling Dory is totally fun, and vaguely depressing.

DIRECTED BY Andrew Stanton

WITH THE VOICES OF Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O’Neill

US 2016 97 mins