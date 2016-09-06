Fire partially under control in Kouklia

A fire near the village of Kouklia, Paphos had been partially brought under control by 4pm on Tuesday.

In addition to ten fire trucks, two helicopters were used in the afternoon to fight the fire, which broke out shortly after 2pm in a rural area near the village.

The fire got close to houses on the western edge of Kouklia village and headed towards the Randi forest.

According to an eyewitness, one property was just 40 metres from the fire and helicopters used water from a nearby reservoir to tackle the blaze near the house.

So far, hay, wild vegetation and trees in an area of about 10 hectares have been burnt.

The efforts of the firefighters were hampered by strong winds in the area.