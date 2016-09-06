Former CBC boss Orphanides answers MPs’ questions

Former Central Bank governor Athanasios Orphanides appears before parliament on Tuesday, the second time in a week, to answer questions relating to the 2013 banking sector collapse.

In his first appearance last Tuesday, Orphanides said the AKEL government and his successor at the helm of the Central Bank intentionally inflated the banks’ capital needs in 2012 to convince the public that the financial crisis was caused only by the banks.

This led to the decision to seize the holdings of depositors, shareholders, and bondholders for the recapitalisation of the banks in March 2013, he said.

What happened in Cyprus in March 2013, when Laiki Bank was wound down, and Bank of Cyprus recapitalised using uninsured deposits, can only be characterized as “theft”, Orphanides charged.

On Tuesday, the former CBC boss will have to answer a plethora of questions submitted by MPs at the House Ethics Committee.