Man, 25, killed in road collision

A 25-year-old man was killed in Nicosia on Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by a woman, 34.

The accident happened on Makarios Avenue at 7.15am. Chistophoros Constantinou was ejected from the motorcycle, hitting the car’s windscreen.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 34-year-old woman was slightly injured, as was a passenger in her car, 32.

They were taken to hospital where they were admitted for observation.

Preliminary examination of the incident showed that the 25-year-old had not been wearing a crash helmet.