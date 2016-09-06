Nicosia Uni’s med school department joins international grouping

The University of Nicosia’s Medical School’s Department for Primary Care and Population Health has been approved by the World Organisation of Family Doctors (Wonca) to become an academic member of the organisation, the university announced on Tuesday.

“Through this membership, the medical school will gain numerous opportunities by participating actively in Wonca’s regional and global activities such as conferences, working parties, special interest groups and the young doctors’ groups,” the announcement said.

Wonca is the leading global primary care body. It is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 1972 by 18 founding country bodies and now has 118 member organisations in 131 countries and territories, of which Cyprus is the latest.

The medical school’s Department for Primary Care and Population Health is one of 27 members in the ‘academic’ membership category. Only four of these are based in Europe with the medical school being the only academic member in southern Europe.