It was announced on Tuesday that September 8 (Thursday) is the deadline for the renewal of the road tax for motor vehicles.

From September 9, the road transport department and police, will carry out systematic checks and will book those who have not renewed their road tax.

The tax can be paid through the RTD’s website or at cooperative and commercial banks, citizen centres, post offices, or the RTD.

A valid MOT certificate and car insurance are necessary for renewal.