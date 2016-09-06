Stories from real life

The Pantheon Art Cinema in Nicosia will screen the documentary The Sea Remains starting today.

The 80-minute documentary by Cypriot director Christos Georgiou and Greek director Giorgos Koumouros involves the stories of ten people from the occupied village of Yialousa (which literally means bathed by the sea).

The documentary follows the lives of these 10 people from the 1960s, through the Turkish invasion of 1974 and up until today.

Through these stories and through footage of the town, we watch the transformation of a once prosperous small town into a place with very few inhabitants.

Talking about the film, the film makers said “we wanted to give the opportunity to certain people who today, 41 years after the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus have still not told their stories.

“We chose to focus on the people that stayed in the village, the non-combatants. People that often get passed by in the attempts of history to compile lists of dates, figures and battles.”

The people the documentary focuses on are from different age groups, making sure that the story is told through the voices of children and adults. These voices tell unique stories that are simple, direct and human.

It was very important for the people behind the scenes to make sure that there would be “no interventions from historians or any other kind of analysts or observers. We hear the story from the people who lived it.”

Screening of the documentary by Christos Georgiou and Giorgos Koumouros. September 6-9. Pantheon Art Cinema, 29 Diagorou Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-675787