UK Minister for Europe arrives in Cyprus on first official visit

The UK Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan, arrives today in Cyprus for his first three-day official visit to the island.

According to a press release issued by the British High Commission in Nicosia, during his visit, he will be received by President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and hold talks with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

He will also meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Ahead of his visit, the Minister said that the UK has strong and enduring links with Cyprus.

“Our relationship is based on shared history, close personal links and common values, including as members of the Commonwealth. Our commitment to the relationship between our two countries is steadfast and will only get stronger”, the Minister said.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, he stressed that the UK “fully supports the current settlement process and stands ready to help in any way it can in order to bring lasting peace to Cyprus”.

“I look forward to meeting those involved in this Cypriot-led process and am encouraged by the efforts of the two leaders. I commend President Anastasia and Mr Akinci for their continued courage and leadership”, he concluded.

Anastasiades and Akinci have been engaged in UN-led talks since May last year with a view to re-unite the island, divided since the Turkish invasion of 1974, under a federal roof.

CNA