Our View: Controversial he may be, but auditor-general is necessary

MUCH was made of President Anastasiades’ comments about the auditor-general’s tendency “to interfere in policy issues which are not his jurisdiction”. This view, expressed in an interview of the president, published in Politis yesterday, received a lot of air-play as had the rest of his comments about the auditor-general.

Anstasiades said he believed this was done “in good faith” but “caution had to be shown by everyone.”

He said: “What is needed is respect for the separation of powers. Nobody can exercise the duties of someone else. Particularly, though, nobody can determine the shaping of policy, a responsibility that belongs exclusively to the elected president and the government.”

He said such interventions were ignored by his government which nevertheless took very seriously any observations by state officials that related to sound government practices and the spending of public funds.

Government ministers have publicly fallen out with Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides over policy issues. Interior Minister Socratis Hasikos accused Michaelides of intimidating officials who were afraid to take decisions, thus delaying the work of government. A few weeks ago Michaelides had a public spat with Education Minister Costas Kadis over an unlawful arrangement between the ministry and teachers (reducing their teaching hours), while last week he released a report about a host of irregularities by the ministry in an attempt to give a post at the Permanent Representation in Brussels to a specific primary school teacher. Is the practice of nepotism the exclusive responsibility of the president and the ministers?

The fact is that ministers do not like having a state official questioning or censuring their actions and decision in public. This had never happened under other auditors-general, who confined themselves to listing irregularities by ministries and government departments in their annual report. They did not carry out investigations on their own initiative and released the findings to the press as Michaelides has been doing. Michaelides’ way of doing things has been a shock to ministers and senior civil servants, who for decades were left to do as they pleased. Now they fear that a slip-up could be exposed by the auditor-general.

On balance this is a positive development, even if Michaelides sometimes over-steps the mark and has a tendency of leaking information to the press before an investigation has been completed. Anastasiades raised this issue in the interview and had a point. He spoke disapprovingly of cases that were publicised by Michaelides before an investigation had been conducted. This was an abuse of power which was incompatible with democratic principles and the smooth operation of the state, the president said.

While it is difficult to disagree with him in principle, in practice an independent state official like Michaelides is necessary in Cyprus, in which for years, ministers and senior government officials acted arbitrarily and without accountability. At least now they will be less inclined to act this way for fear of being exposed by the unpredictable auditor-general.