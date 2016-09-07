A minute with Dr Michael Paraskos Writer

Where do you live?

I live in West Norwood in south London with my wife, Emma, but we’ve lived all over the place before this.

Best childhood memory?

My father, the artist Stass Paraskos, reading the Paddington Bear books to me when I was about six.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

In Cyprus I always try to go to the Art Café 1900 in Larnaca. Maria is a great cook, and I always have the same thing, her wonderful yemista. But I hate celeriac! It should only ever be fed to pigs.

What did you have for breakfast?

Muesli as always.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Although I suffer from insomnia, I’m really a day person. My perfect day out is visiting a medieval cathedral. Britain is great for that, but Nicosia and Famagusta have lovely ones too.

Best book ever read?

Cervantes’ Don Quixote, written in 1605, because I think it is about me.

Favourite film of all time?

The original 1955 version of Night of the Hunter starring Robert Mitchum, because it’s beautiful and terrifying at the same time.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

I never really go on holiday. My dream trip would be to Syria ten years ago.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t have a car, but I have always been a fan of The Smiths, so I usually sing their songs in the bath.

What is always in your fridge?

An unpleasant smell we’ve never managed to identify.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like and why?

Victorian townhouse in London with lots of original features. It would even have a working coal fire and no ugly double glazing.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Imogen Stubbs, because I had a crush on her as a teenager.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Wait.

What is your greatest fear?

I still have a lingering fear of the dark.

Tell me a joke…

Two goldfish are in a tank and one says to the other, can you drive this thing?