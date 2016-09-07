Brexit on agenda with British European minister

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides met on Wednesday with Britain’s Minister of State for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, who is on a two-day visit to Cyprus.

Kasoulides and Sir Duncan had a tête-à-tête meeting, followed by consultations of the delegations of the two countries. Issues on the agenda included bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, counter-terrorism and the situation following the referendum in the UK.

Speaking to the press Kasoulides referred to bilateral relations and the strategic partnership of the two countries that have grown stronger in recent years.

“With the UK, we are already cooperating in crisis management, humanitarian operations as well as in finding the best ways to deal with growing asymmetric threats. Our bilateral cooperation enjoys a dynamic and constantly growing coordination on several fronts and I am pleased to observe that there is a momentum and willingness from both sides to keep expanding it,” he said.

“Cyprus also appreciates UK’s immediate response to our request for the dispatch of firefighting aircraft and a support team,” he added, referring to the devastating fire in the Solea region in June.

On Brexit, Kasoulides said they had discussed the evolving situation.

“On the European level we need to launch an internal process of introspection, in order to find the root causes of this feeling of alienation of our citizens and the perceived absence of democratic transparency and accountability, so that we can achieve a better and more efficient Europe and bridge the serious perception gap that exists between Brussels and our citizens,” Kasoulides said.

He said on a bilateral level, Cyprus was looking at the post-referendum period as a chance to deepen and strengthen the relationship with the UK even further.

He expressed the belief that London should be afforded time to determine how it envisages its future relationship with the EU, “but the sooner this is determined the better for all of us, as the uncertainty is not without consequences for both.

[More later]