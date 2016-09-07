Car with gas cylinders found near Paris cathedral on Saturday

September 7th, 2016 International 0 comments

A car containing several gas cylinders was discovered close to the Notre-Dame cathedral in central Paris last Saturday night and its owner, now in custody, is on an intelligence services watchlist of people suspected of religious radicalisation, police officials said.

One official said the car’s hazard lights were flashing when it was found and that it contained seven gas cylinders, one of them empty and placed on the front passenger seat. There was no detonating device present, one of the officials added.

