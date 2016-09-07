Cosplay at Cyprus Comic Con 2016

Cyprus Comic Con took place over the weekend of September 3-4, attracting an incredible 13,800 visitors to the Filoxenia Centre in Nicosia over two days.

As always, the attractions included a cosplaying contest, where fans come dressed as a character from (usually) a TV show, anime or videogame.

To try and make sense of the chaos, we followed one such cosplayer – Nicos Tsouris, whose costume as Khal Drogo from ‘Game of Thrones’ took two months to assemble – from his final preparations on the morning of Comic Con, to the event itself, to going onstage before a panel of judges who included a professional cosplayer.