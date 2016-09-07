Cosplay at Cyprus Comic Con 2016

September 7th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Cosplay at Cyprus Comic Con 2016

Cyprus Comic Con took place over the weekend of September 3-4, attracting an incredible 13,800 visitors to the Filoxenia Centre in Nicosia over two days.

As always, the attractions included a cosplaying contest, where fans come dressed as a character from (usually) a TV show, anime or videogame.

To try and make sense of the chaos, we followed one such cosplayer – Nicos Tsouris, whose costume as Khal Drogo from ‘Game of Thrones’ took two months to assemble – from his final preparations on the morning of Comic Con, to the event itself, to going onstage before a panel of judges who included a professional cosplayer.

comic con

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close