Djokovic advances to semis after another shortened match

By Larry Fine

Top seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open when ninth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired at the start of the third set of their quarter-final on Tuesday, trailing 6-3 6-2.

Tsonga took a medical timeout during the changeover at 5-2 of the second set and had the area below his left knee taped.

World number one Djokovic held serve at love to close out the set for a 6-3 6-2 lead but the Frenchman walked off to give the Serbian passage into the U.S. Open last four for the 10th consecutive time.

It has been a strange slam for Djokovic, who has played only two full matches in the tournament, gifted by a walkover in the second round and a retirement after six games in the third round before his abbreviated match with Tsonga.

Djokovic advanced to a semi-final against France’s 10th seed Gael Monfils, who beat compatriot Lucas Pouille in straight sets. Monfils has yet to beat Djokovic in 12 career meetings.

Results from the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-3 6-2 (Tsonga retired)

10-Gael Monfils (France) beat 24-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-3 6-3