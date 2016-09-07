Gold watch, worth 35,000 euros, stolen

A Romanian businesswoman reported that her gold watch worth €35,000 along with €1,800 in cash were stolen from her Pervolia residence on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 33-year-old Canadian passport holder came into their Kiti station at 11.30am and told them that between 7 and 8.30am, while she was away from her house with her partner, someone had entered the place and stolen the watch and cash.

According to her report, the perpetrators also took her 33-year-old partner’s wallet containing €100 and 120 Romanian Leu (about €27) in cash

Initial investigations carried out at the house ascertained the woman had left a veranda door unlocked and that the culprit had entered and left through it.

The residence does not have CCTV and it is not known whether the expensive timepiece is covered by insurance.