Health ministry to tender for private medical services

The health ministry announced on Wednesday that a decision had been taken to tender for the purchase of services from the private sector to meet the needs of buckling state hospitals.

The services to be bought will cover gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopaediatrics, gynaecology, neonatology, general medicine, nephrology, neurology and anesthesiology.

The last date for submission of tenders is September 15.

For information, interested parties may call 22605670, 22605653, 22605667, the ministry said.

The move comes days after state doctors said in an open letter that the state of the public healthcare sector continues to deteriorate, teetering on the brink of collapse and that the government had not kept its promises to improve the situation.