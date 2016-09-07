Jordan’s king due in Cyprus on Thursday

September 7th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

Jordan’s king due in Cyprus on Thursday

King Abdullah II of Jordan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, along with the Jordanian prime minister and foreign minister will be in Cyprus on Thursday on a one-day visit.

Abdullah II will meet President Nicos Anastasiades in private at the palace and then attend a working lunch that will include the delegations of both sides.

From the Cypriot side, the energy and defence ministers and the government spokesman will participate in the discussions.

“The purpose of the visit is to review and further strengthen bilateral relations with Jordan, as well as review current developments in the region,” an official announcement said.

 

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close