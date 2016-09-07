Jordan’s king due in Cyprus on Thursday

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, along with the Jordanian prime minister and foreign minister will be in Cyprus on Thursday on a one-day visit.

Abdullah II will meet President Nicos Anastasiades in private at the palace and then attend a working lunch that will include the delegations of both sides.

From the Cypriot side, the energy and defence ministers and the government spokesman will participate in the discussions.

“The purpose of the visit is to review and further strengthen bilateral relations with Jordan, as well as review current developments in the region,” an official announcement said.