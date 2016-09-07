Man found dead on Paphos beach

September 7th, 2016 News in Brief 0 comments

Man found dead on Paphos beach

A 72-year-old man, Artemis Papapetrou, a refugee from Famagusta and who was living in Mouttalos, was found dead on Wednesday morning outside the public toilets at the Mandria beach in Paphos.

Papapetrou, who was located at around 7.30am, had been living for the last five months in a summer house he had erected in the Mandria area.

Following initial investigations, police and state pathologist Nicolas Charalambous ruled out the possibility of foul play. It is believed that his death was due to pathological causes. A post mortem will be carried out.

