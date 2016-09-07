Many employers ignoring rights of pregnant women

One quarter of complaints to the ombudswoman’s office over the past five years relate to pregnancy and maternity discrimination in the workplace, it emerged on Wednesday.

A statement said that some of the complaints had to do with the dismissal of pregnant employees while others were related to sick leave due to pregnancy.

The ombudsman`s office said a significant number of women who submit complaints were not sufficiently aware of their rights and the obligations of their employers.

This was the main reason the ombudswoman’s office, which also acts as the anti-discrimination and equality authority, decided to carry out an awareness campaign.

In July it completed the preparation of a guide with the provisions of national law which protects pregnant workers and mothers and defines the obligations of the employers for maternity leave, facilities for working mothers and their children.

The guide is available at all public hospitals, health centres and clinics, as well as at the trade union offices and employers` organisations.

A media campaign will also run until October 14 to inform employees about their rights and the obligations of the employers according to the law.

The guide is available on the website of the Ombudsman Office at www.ombudsman.gov.cy