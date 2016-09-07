Nearly 90 per cent satisfied with life in Nicosia

The vast majority of Nicosia residents said they were satisfied with living in the capital, according to a survey conducted by the European statistical service Eurostat.

Specifically, 88 per cent of Nicosia residents said they were satisfied in 2015, up two percentage points from 2012.

Nicosia placed 21st among the 28 EU cities.

According to Eurostat, at least nine out of ten residents were satisfied with their life in 18 EU capitals.

The highest levels were recorded in Vilnius, 98 per cent, Stockholm and Copenhagen, 97 per cent, as well as Vienna and Luxemburg, 96 per cent. In ten cities the satisfaction level was under 90 per cent.

The lowest levels of satisfaction were reported in Athens, 71 per cent, followed by Rome, 80 per cent, Bucharest and Paris, 83 per cent.

Compared with 2012, satisfaction with city life rose in most EU capitals.

The highest increases were recorded in Athens, from 56 per cent to 71 per cent, Bucharest, six percentage points, Riga and Vilnius, five percentage points, and Brussels and Bratislava, with four.

It dropped slightly in five EU capitals, namely Amsterdam, Berlin, Lisbon – two percentage points — Paris and Helsinki, one.