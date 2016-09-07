Nine arrests after migrant arrivals in Kato Pyrgos

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the arrival of 55 migrants on Tuesday off the coast of Paphos.

According to police, four were arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with helping illegal immigrants enter the Republic. They were located in two vehicles in the Mansoura area of Nicosia district. During questioning, they did not give adequate explanation as to their presence in the coastal area, police said.

However, it was discovered that family members of two of the suspects were among the 55 migrants who were found by police in Kato Pyrgos, on the north-western coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were tipped off about the landing of migrants between Kato Pyrgos and the Turkish occupied Limnitis area and after a launching an operation, they found 55 migrants who had arrived by boat.

The 39 men, three women and 13 children were taken to Kato Pyrgos police station. During questioning, another four of the men were arrested for being illegal immigrants. Another man was also arrested on suspicion of being the trafficker.

The remaining migrants had spent the night in the sports` centre of Kato Pyrgos Elementary School which was prepared by the Civil Defence. Its spokeswoman Olivia Michaelidou told CNA that the migrants had arrived in Cyprus from the Turkish coast. She said they would be taken to Kokkinotrimithia in the Nicosia district later on Wednesday where a camp has been set up.