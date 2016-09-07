Pliskova crushes Croatian teen to reach semis

Karolina Pliskova, a grand slam under-achiever, took a big step towards shedding that unwanted label by sweeping past Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-2 6-2 on Wednesday to roar into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.

Pliskova arrived at Flushing Meadows as the only player ranked inside the top 20 yet to reach the fourth round at one of tennis’s four blue riband events but the 10th-seeded Czech made her trip to the semis look like nothing new as she overwhelmed 18-year-old Konjuh in 57 minutes.

It was a ruthless and dominating display by Pliskova, who did not face a break point while surrendering only five points on her serve.

Pliskova will next face the winner of Wednesday’s other quarter-final between world number one Serena Williams and Romanian fifth seed Simona Halep