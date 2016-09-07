Possible remains of missing persons found in Morphou cemetery

Excavations at a cemetery in occupied Morphou have unearthed remains, some of which could belong to people missing since 1974, it emerged on Wednesday.

Gulden Plumer Kucuk, the Turkish Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons, said remains were found that experts believe belong to nine people.

“We were not looking for a mass grave,” she said, adding that the remains were located in various places inside the cemetery.

Military clothing was also found with one of the skeletons, she said.

Some of the remains appear to belong to elderly people and it is believed not all found concerned missing persons.

It looked likely that digging at the particular location would stop.

“If we don’t get any other information then the excavation at the cemetery will cease,” she said.