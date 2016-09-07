Run, run, run in the park

September 7th, 2016 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Run, run, run in the park

The seventh Annual Dro.Me.A. five km Run the Park event will get underway on Sunday at Athalassa National Park in Nicosia.

The five km race is open to anyone over 16 and gives all runners the chance to exercise while out in nature. The event not only aims to promote opportunities for social sport in society, but also sends out a clear message that local parks must be protected.

Athalassa Park in Nicosia stands as a prime example of a fantastic natural environment that is ideal for outdoor sporting activities.

The race will kick off at 8.30am. All participants will receive a sports bottle, as well as a medal at the finish line. Registration can be completed online at www.dromearacing.com, or on the day of the race between 7.30am and 8.15am. Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18.

The day also includes a race for children up to 15-years-old, with registrations held on the day of the event between 7am and 8am. The children’s race – which requires signed parental consent – will start at 9.20am.

Seventh Annual Dro.Me.A Run the Park
Annual five km race. September 11. Athalassa National Park, Nicosia. 8.30am. €10. Register online at http://www.dromearacing.com/index.php?lang=el. Tel: 99-473538

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close