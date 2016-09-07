Run, run, run in the park

The seventh Annual Dro.Me.A. five km Run the Park event will get underway on Sunday at Athalassa National Park in Nicosia.

The five km race is open to anyone over 16 and gives all runners the chance to exercise while out in nature. The event not only aims to promote opportunities for social sport in society, but also sends out a clear message that local parks must be protected.

Athalassa Park in Nicosia stands as a prime example of a fantastic natural environment that is ideal for outdoor sporting activities.

The race will kick off at 8.30am. All participants will receive a sports bottle, as well as a medal at the finish line. Registration can be completed online at www.dromearacing.com, or on the day of the race between 7.30am and 8.15am. Parental consent is required for those under the age of 18.

The day also includes a race for children up to 15-years-old, with registrations held on the day of the event between 7am and 8am. The children’s race – which requires signed parental consent – will start at 9.20am.

