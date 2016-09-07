Second criminal court being set up in Nicosia due to increase in cases

September 7th, 2016

A second criminal court is to be created in Nicosia and will begin operation on September 10, it was reported on Wednesday.

The reason for the move is an increase in the number of criminal cases.

The new three-member criminal court will be composed of judges Elena Ephraim (president), Nicos Yerolemou and Stella Christodoulidou-Messios.

The Supreme Court also announced the new composition of the existing Nicosia Assizes; judges Leonidas Kalogerou (president), Stavros Stavrou and Evi Antoniou.

The term in office of the current Assize court ends on September 9 but the current three members of the court will continue to handle their ongoing cases, CNA reported.

Cases at the criminal court are those offences that carry a maximum five-year sentence. Those handled by the Assizes are for cases that carry sentences of over five years.

