Sept 14 statement ‘will not signal a deal’

The joint statement the two leaders will issue on September 14 will in no way signal a deal or a partial deal has been reached on a Cyprus settlement, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.

Anastasiades met earlier in the day with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci as part of their intensive round of negotiations. There are two more meetings after which the joint statement will be issued.

There have been fears that some sort of binding joint communique would be issued that would imply a deal or partial deal had been reached but Anastasiades, who was bombarded with questions on his return to the presidential palace said: “This would be contrary to the principle that nothing is agreed unless everything is agreed.”

“I want to clarify something. There are suggestions that I not should not sign the joint statement but it is not a joint communiqué. This is a press release on the observed progress, or not, during the intensive consultations.”

Anastasiades said that on the afternoon of September 14 he would “thoroughly inform” the political party heads on the negotiations and on the convergences and prospects.

On his meeting with Akinci, he said there were still differences that needed to be clarified but declined to give more details. There is agreement not to speak about the intensive phase while it is ongoing.

“What matters is where we are going, how we end up, and how prospects will be created to finally achieve a solution that is acceptable to both communities because it addresses the concerns of both communities,” Anastasiades said.

The president was also quizzed on leaks to the Greek Cypriot media, the latest involving emails by negotiating team member, Polys Polyviou, who expressed partial dissent over an array of issues.

Anastasiades said he did not know the goal of the leak, but added that those engaged in such actions were doing a disservice to the negotiating teams.

“They may think that by leaking some legitimate disagreements or legitimate suggestions they can cause trouble or a problem to the negotiations,” he said, adding that as far as he was concerned, opposing viewpoints were welcome.

“Consultation is necessary if we want to move forward and the opinion of the many is more important than the opinion of one.”

The two leaders will most likely meet with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in New York in or around September 26 but the exact date has not officially been locked down.