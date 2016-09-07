Stellar Results For Cyprus Students In World Examinations

AISC 2016 cohort beats world averages on IB examinations

With a top score of 42 out of a total possible score of 45 and a 100% pass rate, the 2016 graduating class of American International School in Cyprus (AISC) made the island proud by exceeding world averages on the International Baccalaureate (IB) Examinations held earlier this year.

“The AISC community is so proud of our students’ hard work and perseverance! The IB is a challenging and rigorous program, recognized by the world’s top universities as the gold standard of K-12 education,” shared Dr. Michelle Kleiss, AISC Director. “These students truly represent the best of Cyprus, and have been accepted to some of the leading universities in USA, Canada, UK and Europe. We are certain that they will excel in their chosen fields due to the solid foundations built by a robust AISC and IB education.”

The hallmarks of the IB Diploma Programme, known for developing inquiring, knowledgeable and caring students, is reflected in AISC’s mission of inspiring students to become enthusiastic life-long learners who value integrity, cultural diversity, and the pursuit of excellence, preparing them to be creative, critical thinkers, and socially responsible world citizens. According to Dr. Kleiss, “AISC students know how to research, how to write, formulate and structure their ideas and generate their own arguments, which means they are university-ready, having already honed critical skills required for higher education success.”

The school also instills values of international-mindedness, respect, tolerance and intercultural understanding within students, preparing them for success in today’s interconnected world. Dr. Kleiss explains, “Students today are graduating into a global workplace, with colleagues from all around the world. To succeed as leaders, they must demonstrate a deep understanding of world issues and a respect for all cultures.”

Authorized to offer the IB Diploma since 1994, and the oldest IB school in Cyprus, AISC is triple accredited, also recognized by the Council of International Schools (CIS) and the Middle States Association of Schools and Colleges (MSA). For more information about the school, visit www.aisc.ac.cy.