Strumming to a different drum

If you have never heard the oud being played before, tomorrow night could be when you fall in love with the strumming sound of this pear-shaped instrument, when it is placed in the hands of local musician Giannis Koutis.

Koutis, who will also play the fretless classical guitar and be singing, will perform a musical monologue with these musical instruments that all share the same powerful basic element – the need to create a melody.

The musician will marry the natural acoustic sound with the repetition technique of Loops to create a musical scale of emotions.

The human voice is never far behind for Koutis, who uses it to lead the instruments into more traditional paths. These paths have twists and turns that require the technique of improvisation so the musician’s own compositions and the interpretation of other’s pieces, may better pave the way to a more relaxed and dreamy mood.

Giannis Koutis

Live performance by the Oud player. September 8. Cynema Xanthis 3, 3 Xanthis Street, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 99-435754