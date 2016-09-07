Swinging Saturday Nights

Saturday night is the time when most of us will go out and party, find music to dance to and mingle, and this Saturday the music takes entertainment to a whole new level.

First up, things will be rocking in Limassol during the sixth Rock Festival at Heroes Square. Among the performing bands will be Contour, Atoutaleme, The Coop Band, Isovites, and Lopodites

Contour is a six-member metal band that performs covers of hard rock, classical and progressive metal. The boys from Limassol, who recently won ReviewTheMusic’s third band competition, surely know how to join their talents to get any party started.

The square will also see some alternative rock with Atoutalem, who are Panayiotis Georgiou, Stathis Hadjicharalambous, Andreas Kerveros and Alexander Papadopoulos. Formed in 2013 in Limassol, the band members wanted to experiment with fusing blues with elements of Eastern culture to create a unique blend – something that their fan base would agree has worked well.

Also from Limassol, The Coop Band will be adding to the rock feel of the evening with their classic rock songs performed in the band’s own original way. While The Coop Band will show a new spin on classics, the band Isovites will demonstrate how a 20-year-old band can still take to the stage with the same enthusiasm as they did the first time round.

Isovites is the first Cypriot rock band to formally release their own music. Their songs are still well known to their original fans and today their young fan base can listen to the band from a totally different perspective.

Bringing a fusion of old and new Greek rock songs to the stage will be the band Lopodites. The five band members will bring out the Greek rocker in all of us with cover songs as well as performances of their own compositions.

For all of those who don’t like rock but prefer a bit of karaoke, you will love the band Bandaoke International that will ask audience members to sing along at Vinylio Wine Etc.

Bandaoke International is one of the very few professional bands in the world today that specialises in the very demanding task of live karaoke. The band takes its over 2,000 song list with it wherever its members go, and asks anyone from the audience to get up and sing, while they play live. Even if you have never touched a microphone before, or even if you have never sung anywhere other than the shower, it doesn’t matter, you will see that the thrill of singing with a live band makes all your nerves just melt away.

And lastly, in Paphos the Invitation Project will jazz things up as part of the Kypria International Festival 2016.

The Invitation Project is a newly formed multinational jazz group which resulted from the collaboration of world renowned Hungarian saxophonist Tony Lakatos and the upcoming Cypriot guitarist Ermis Michail.

This unique quartet, comprised of artists from different cities around the world, comes together to share musical experiences and ideas through the original compositions of Lakatos and Michail.

Sixth Rock Festival

Rock festival with a number of live performances and DJ sets. September 10. Heroes Square, Limassol. 8pm. Free. Tel: 25-343900

Bandaoke International

Get up on stage and sing karaoke with a live band. September 10. Vinylio Wine Etc, 33 Ankara Street, Limassol. 9.30pm. Tel: 96-810119

Invitation Project Featuring Tony Lakatos

Performance by jazz ensemble and saxophonist Tony Lakatos as part of the Kypria International Festival 2016. September 10. Ivis Maliotou Park, Paphos. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 70-002212